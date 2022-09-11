It was a disappointing day for Georgia's offense; in the 33-0 win over an outmatched Samford Bulldogs, Georgia's offense was inconsistent even with the starters on the field.

An unpleased Kirby Smart stated his frustrations with the Bulldogs' offense in the redzone, as kicker Jack Podlesny attempted five field goals, making four of them. Smart said that they couldn't win games kicking field goals.

So how did Georgia's offense grade out?

Quarterback: B+

It was another strong day at the office for starting quarterback Stetson Bennett. The "Mailman" completed 24 of his 35 passes for 300 yards and one touchdown averaging 8.6 yards per attempt.

After missing a few throws early in the red area, Bennett got into a rhythm as the game continued. Missing both tight ends Bowers and Washington in the redzone on the same drive is never something Smart wants from his offense, but it was a sack on a third and nine inside field goal on the sixth-year quarterback's last drive that will eat at Smart and the offensive staff.

The sack resulting in a 17-yard loss forced the Bulldogs into a 50-plus yard field goal attempt by Jack Podlesny, which fell just short. It was the type of play that Georgia wants Bennett to avoid going forward.

Running Back: A

The running game was a focus for Georgia heading into the game. The broadcast stated multiple times that Smart made it known in their meetings that he wanted to see his run game and the offensive line establish themselves.

Kendall Milton led the Bulldogs' rushing attack with 85 yards on ten carries, averaging 8.5 yards per carry. Fellow backfield partner Kenny McIntosh was a staple in Georgia's passing attack, hauling in five receptions for 61 yards.

Despite the fall camp injury to freshman Andrew Paul, the running back position still seems to have the depth it needs; the versatility of McIntosh allows more carries for Daijun Edwards.

Wide Receivers: A-

After losing starting X-receiver Adonai Mitchell on the first offensive play of the game for Georgia, it was a day of youth out wide. Jackson Meeks recorded his first receptions of the season, with three receptions for 33 yards. While Dillon Bell, the true freshman, made his first career touchdown.

Perhaps more importantly, Georiga's wide receivers have made a concerted effort to become a factor on the edge as blockers. Selfless effort has been a mainstay on the outside.

However, they did fail to convert several touchdown opportunities in the game, causing the offense to settle for field goals.

Offensive Line: A

Only one sack on the stat sheet for Georgia's offensive line, which many could even argue could be Bennett's fault. However, with the Bulldogs still experimenting up front, trying to find its best five, 127 yards on the ground and only one sack is not a performance that warrants much criticism.

