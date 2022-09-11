The Associated Press released their rankings Sunday afternoon after a crazy weekend of college football action.

Unlike the AFCA Coaches Poll, the University of Georgia has overtaken it's SEC foe Alabama to claim the number one spot atop both polls.

Following week 1’s dismantling of Oregon, Georgia received (17) first place votes.

The debate entering the week 2 poll was centered around whether or not Georgia did enough to overtake Alabama for the No. 1 spot. Georgia received 57 first place votes.

Alabama went into Austin, Texas, a 20-point favorite according to those in Vegas, but left Austin with a one-point victory over the then-unranked Longhorns. A 20-19 win for the Tide was less than impressive as the game set a record for the most penalties called on a Nick Saban team.

Meanwhile, Georgia took care of their business in a less than impressive fashion against Samford in the 33-0 win. Georgia missed opportunities on offense, settling for four redzone field goals as well as missing another. Head coach Kirby Smart was unpleased with the performance, stating that games can't be won just by kicking field goals and a need for his team to get into better shape.

The Bulldogs will travel to South Carolina next Saturday for its first road game of the year.

Bama will play their second consecutive home game against a non-power-5 opponent in UL-Monroe, as Georgia will head to South Carolina to kick off their SEC slate before hosting their second of two non-power-5 opponents in Kent State.

