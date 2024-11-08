Georgia Football vs Ole Miss Score Predictions
Final score predictions are in the for the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are set for an exciting matchup in Oxford, Mississippi this Saturday as the Dawgs will face the Rebels on the road for the first time since 2016. This will be the 45th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia controls 33-10-1.
Both teams are heading into this contest on the heels of victories over SEC opponents. The Bulldogs pulled away from the Florida Gators in Jacksonville to finish with a two-score victory. The Rebels utterly dismantled the Arkansas Razorbacks to the tune of a 63-31 victory. The teams’ respective victories have ensured that Saturday’s battle will be a top-25 matchup that could have massive implications for the College Football Playoff.
With just days to go before this top-25 matchup kicks off, here is how the Dawgs Daily crew sees the game playing out.
Brooks Austin: Georgia 34, Ole Miss 27
This matchup is a features two offenses in the midst of volatile stretches. Ole Miss has been rendered completely inefficient in the run game against SEC opponents — averaging just 3.2 YPC. Georgia on the other hand has become a turnover machine, with Carson Beck having thrown 11 interceptions in his last six games. This game will come down to one on ones. Can Georgia's offensive line block Ole Miss's havoc-producing defensive line. Can Georgia's defensive backs win their one on ones when the ball is in the air down the field. I trust Georgia do win the required share of matchups in a tight game.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 34, Ole Miss 28
This game is going to boil down to whether Georgia's secondary can win the explosive battle against Ole Miss' passing attack and if Georgia's offensive line can win the battle upfront. If they do those two things, then I like their chances of winning this weekend. Turnovers have been a problem for quarterback Carson Beck but I expect him to settle back in this weekend. Kirby Smart is 30-3 straight up as a road favorite in his career, and I expect that trend to continue against the Rebels.
Christian Kirby II: Georgia 37, Ole Miss 27
We are at a point in the season where Georgia's inconsistency on both sides of the ball has been consistent enough for it to be a legitimate concern and will likely rear its ugly head at some point in Saturday's game. But for all of the inconsistencies and missteps this team has put on film, the Dawgs have (almost) always seemed to find a way to overcome them. The Bulldogs head into this game with a talent and coaching advantage. According to the mammoth of an injury report for Ole Miss, they also have a health advantage as well. The suspected rainy conditions also favor the Dawgs and could severly hinder a Lane Kiffin offense that has not ran the ball well up to this point.
If Georgia plays a mistake-free game, there is no way Ole Miss wins, and frankly, things could get ugly. But unfortunately, trends and recent games suggest that the Bulldogs will at some point, shoot themselves in the foot on Saturday. Despite this, I trust Kirby Smart, his staff, and the talent of his team to prevail and leave with a win in Oxford.
How to Watch Georgia vs Ole Miss
- Gameday: Saturday, November 9th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (Color)
- Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (Oxford, Mississippi)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
