Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
After just one week of college football, the Georgia Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class seems to be paying off.
The Georgia Bulldogs began their 2024 season this past Saturdya with a massive win over the 14th ranked Clemson Tigers. While numerous Dawgs shined in the 34-3 victory, there were a handful of fresh faces that made their first appearances in the Red and Black.
The Bulldogs signed the nation's top recruiting class heading into the 2024 season and acquired a handful of extremely talented players that fans and experts were extremely excited to see. Even though true freshmen don't often see the field this early in Kirby Smart programs, a handful of true freshmen had massive games in their first appearances as Dawgs.
Running back Nate Frazier was arguably the show's star as the true freshman rushed for 83 yards, a touchdown, and had some massive explosives. Safety KJ Bolden also had a massive day with four total tackles. Along with Frazier and Bolden, cornerback Ellis Robinson and defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye also took meaningful snaps for the Bulldogs' defense.
While it may be extremely early in these young Bulldogs' careers, the amount of snaps taken as true freshmen in their first-ever collegiate appearance indicates that the Georgia staff made excellent selections when signing the 2024 class.
The Bulldogs will look to have even more freshmen play in next week's game as they return to Athens for their home opener against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. It will be the third time in history that these two programs face off.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
