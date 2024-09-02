WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
See what Kirby Smart had to say ahead of the Bulldogs' week two matchup against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
The Georgia Bulldogs' impressive week one victory over the Clemson Tigers was just a few days ago, but that has not stopped the Bulldogs from turning the page and setting their focus on their week two opponent, Tennessee Tech. As a part of preparations for the Bulldogs' next matchup, head coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media today to preview the team's matchup and provide a handful of updates about the team.
Despite a dominating preformance in week one, there are still a handful of questions about the Bulldogs' program. A handful of key players suffered injuries during week one and there are still some depth chart questions that the team has to iron out. As the season continues, it is likely that the answers to these questions will become more and more clear.
The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles will face of in Athens on Saturday, September 7th. This will be the third meeting between these two teams in a series that the Bulldogs command 2-0.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
