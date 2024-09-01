Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
Georgia football's injury report as they head into week two of college football.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of a dominating victory of the Clemson Tigers as they walked out of Mercedes Benz Stadium with a 34-3 victory. Georgia's defense jumped all over Clemson's offense from the start of the game and the offense got things rolling in the second half after only scoring six points in the first half. It was the type of win that confirmed everything that was believed of Georgia during the preseason.
So now as the team shifts their focus to week two and their game against Tennessee Tech, here is where the injury report currently sits following yesterday's game.
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Dillon Bell - Bell went to the locker room during Saturday's game but was just do to cramping.
- Roderick Robinson (OUT) - "Rod's toe is still an issue for him. Anytime you go into a season ask what do you have? You really don't know what you have." (TOE) "Rod Did have surgery on his toe." There's no timetable set yet for return.
- Warren Brinson - Warren had been dealing with an Achilles injury during camp and went down during Saturday's game due to a lower-body injury. Coach Smart described it as "some type of contusion" and that Brinson felt like he had been stepped on.
- Xavier McLeod - Missed Saturday's game against Clemson, had been dealing with an injury during camp.
- Mykel Williams - Williams was injured during the game after getting blocked in the legs. Appeared to be dealing with a lower-body injury. "Mykel's x-rays, they looked good, but I have seen that before," Smart said after the game. "So we have to go check on him when we get home and see."
