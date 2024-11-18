Georgia Football: Wide Receiver Dillon Bell Injury Update
An update has been provided on wide receiver Dillon Bell's injury following the Tennessee game.
Georgia closed out their conference schedule this season with a big win over the Tennessee Volunteers. The Dawgs went on to win by a final score of 31-17 and move on to 8-2 on the year. They were pushed out of the playoff picture last week after their game against Ole Miss, but it's safe to assume they will be right back in the thick of it this week.
During the Tennessee game, Georgia got some key players back from injury as offensive lineman tate Ratledge was back in the mix and Cash Jones was on the field after appearing questionable on the injury report leading into the game. However, wide receiver Dillon Bell went down wtih an ankle injury against the Volunteers and did not return to the game.
Head coach Kirby Smart mentioned after the game on Saturday that he was not sure if it was a high ankle sprain that Bell suffered and that they would have to further evaluate the situation. College football inisder Matt Zenitz however provided an update and said "The injury is believed to be minor and it seems to even be a possibility that he could be back for next week’s game vs. Georgia Tech."
