Dawgs Daily

Georgia Football: Wide Receiver Dillon Bell Injury Update

An update has been provided on wide receiver Dillon Bell's injury following the Tennessee game.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs after a catch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs after a catch against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

An update has been provided on wide receiver Dillon Bell's injury following the Tennessee game.

Georgia closed out their conference schedule this season with a big win over the Tennessee Volunteers. The Dawgs went on to win by a final score of 31-17 and move on to 8-2 on the year. They were pushed out of the playoff picture last week after their game against Ole Miss, but it's safe to assume they will be right back in the thick of it this week.

During the Tennessee game, Georgia got some key players back from injury as offensive lineman tate Ratledge was back in the mix and Cash Jones was on the field after appearing questionable on the injury report leading into the game. However, wide receiver Dillon Bell went down wtih an ankle injury against the Volunteers and did not return to the game.

Head coach Kirby Smart mentioned after the game on Saturday that he was not sure if it was a high ankle sprain that Bell suffered and that they would have to further evaluate the situation. College football inisder Matt Zenitz however provided an update and said "The injury is believed to be minor and it seems to even be a possibility that he could be back for next week’s game vs. Georgia Tech."

Other Georgia News:

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football