Can Gunner Stockton Achieve Another Milestone During the Bulldogs 2026 Season?

Can Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton achieve another personal milestone during his 2026 season with the Georgia Bulldogs?

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is heading into his second and final season as the team's quarterback and is expected to have his most productive season in a Dawgs' jersey in 2026. But while Stockton has already accomplished tons in his brief tenure as Georgia's signal caller, there are some personal accolades he could still achieve.

During his first full year as a starter, Stockton was able to surpass 300 passing yards in Georgia's come from behind victory against the Tennessee Volunteers on the road. However, he would not surpass that yardage again for the remainder of the season.

Given that the offense is expected to run through Stockton even more now that he is a seasoned veteran, it is not hard to believe that the quarterback could throw for 350 yards or more in a contest this season.

Can Gunner Stockton Throw for 350 yards in One Game?

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass against the Austin Peay Governors in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Jake Fromm once led the Dawgs offense, every quarterback to start multiple games for Georgia has thrown for 350 yards or more in at least one contest. This includes notable names such as Stetson Bennett and Carson Beck, who each surpassed the milestone multiple times throughout their careers in Athens.

Gunner Stockton has not been able to achieve the notable feat. However, this likely stems from the fact that the quarterback is arguably the most dual-threat passer of the Kirby Smart era. In nearly half his starts during the 2025 season, the quarterback turned in at least 10 or more rushing attempts on the ground.

While surpassing 350 yards through the air would be a great achievement for the Bulldogs' quarterback, fans (and Stockton himself) would likely much rather compete for a national championship come the end of the season.

Stockton and the Bulldogs will return to action on Saturday, September 5th when they host Tennessee State for their season opener. Kickoff for this game is currently scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will be aired on the SEC Network.