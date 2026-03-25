Georgia Linebacker CJ Allen Gives Tearful Farewell to Bulldogs Football Program

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen became extremely emotional when discussing his journey to the NFL Draft and his time in Athens.

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than a month away, as hundreds of eager prospects are just weeks away from their professional football dreams becoming a reality. This can be an extremely stressful and emotional time for players, as their lifetime goals are closer than ever before.

One player who has felt the significance of the moment, is Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen. A player many believe has an excellent chance at becoming an early round draft pick this year and continuing Georgia's impressive legacy elite linebackers.

Allen recently participated in the Bulldogs' Pro Day event, which provides draft-eligible Bulldogs with an opportunity a private workout in front of numerous NFL scouts. Following the event Allen was prompted on sharing his thoughts about what it meant to finally be so close to achieving the dream of playing in the NFL.

CJ Allen Gets Emotional When Discussing His Journey to the NFL

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) on the field against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"I'm not going to lie, it means a lot. Coming here [Georgia] especially as a recruit, then finally getting to play here. Then seeing the guys before me and watching their Pro Day's before I had to go to class," said Allen as he fought back tears. "Just being here thinking my time in Athens is over with. Thinking about all the hard work I've put on this turf. It means a lot, man. I'm just glad that I'm able to do it."

During his three seasons in Athens, Allen was a standout linebacker, and started multiple games as a true freshman, something that is extremely rare on a Kirby Smart defense. The Bulldogs' linebacker also began to lament on the things that he will miss most about his time in Athens, citing the simple things and relationships that made Georgia so special.

"I'm going to miss Coach Schu [Glenn Schumann] for sure. I'm going to miss the brotherhood too," said Allen. "After practice, going to Bones [the facility dining area] and playing UNO. Going to the locker room after practice and laughing about how hard the day was. I'm definitely going to miss that."

Allen, and the rest of the bulldogs NFL Draft class with discover their football fates when the 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23rd, and concludes on Saturday, April 25th. This year's event will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.