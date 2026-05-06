Kirby Smart Says Georgia Is “Younger Than Ever”- Why It’s Not a Problem for the Dawgs

Kirby Smart believes the Georgia Bulldogs roster is younger than ever before. But is that a massive problem for the Dawgs?

The modern age of college football has brought forth a litany of major shifts for all programs. NIL, the transfer portal, and the ever-changing landscape of the playoff have forced coaches to adjust the way teams go about acquiring talent and assembling a roster.

One program that has been extremely vocal in pointing out these changes is the Georgia Bulldogs. Over the past few seasons, head coach Kirby Smart has consistently reiterated that his roster is younger than ever before, with the team seemingly starting more and more freshman each season.

But while thrusting a freshly christened 18-year-old into a starting lineup can create issues for a roster, freshman turning in major contributions is not exactly a new aspect to Smart's Bulldogs team. In fact, some of Georgia's mist successful seasons under Smart have been headlined by freshmen.

Georgia Bulldogs Freshmen Who Have Contributed in Major Ways

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks to defensive back Malaki Starks (24) during the second half against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Freshmen starting for Georgia has been a major reason for the team's success over the last decade. Last year, freshmen offensive linemen Juan Gaston and Dontrell Glover each stepped up in big ways to help bolster the team's rushing attack and were major catalysts for the team's success on the offensive side of the ball.

During the 2024 season, running back Nate Frazier made an immediate impact in his first career start, and would go on to lead the team in rushing for the entire season. 2023 saw linebacker CJ Allen earn multiple starts as a true freshman, and the eventual NFL Draft pick emerged as a young star on Georgia's defense.

The Bulldogs have leaned heavily on freshmen even during national championship seasons. In 2022, safety Malaki Starks was arguably one of the most talented defensive backs on the roster and helped the Dawgs secure a second-straight national title.

The Bulldogs' 2021 season was littered with freshman contributors as Brock Bowers, who finished the year as the team's leading receiver. Freshman wide receiver and red shirt freshman Kelee Ringo also delivered clutch plays in the team's national championship victory.

Freshmen having an impact on the Dawgs' roster dates back to the early years of the Kirby Smart era, with players such as George Pickens, Jake Fromm, Jacob Eason, and D'Andre Swift all having massive impacts on the roster during their freshman seasons.

While Kirby Smart and his staff may feel that the amount of youthful players that are starting is alarming, young players stepping up in big ways for the Georgia Bulldogs is not a new concept to Smart's roster, and the Dawgs will likely not be at a disadvantage throughout the 2026 season.