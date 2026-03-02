Georgia OL Monroe Freeling Turns in Historic Performance During 2026 NFL Combine

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling turned in a historically great performance during the 2026 NFL Combine.

The 2026 NFL Combine has officially concluded, as prospects and scouts return to their respective teams in order to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft. This year's event, like many, provided some spectacular moments and saw some elite performances.

However, there was one performance by a prospect that proved to be historically great and will likely be talked about for many years to come. That performance was Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling, who turned in a near perfect showing according to the RAS metrics.

The RAS (Relative Athletic Score) is a metric system that NFL teams use to score a player's athletic abilities overall and factors in all workouts from the NFL Combine. Freeling's score was an unofficial 9.99, which is just .01 away from a perfect score.

Monroe Freeling is a OT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.99 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1512 OT from 1987 to 2026.



Pending agilities and bench, times unofficial.https://t.co/TsSacgEVNo pic.twitter.com/DutErsaTuh — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 1, 2026

According to reports, Freeling's score of 9.99 ranks the second highest all time out of 1,512 prospects, dating back to 1987. This achievement has already caught the attention of numerous scouts and the lineman's stock has likely risen.

Freeling has been labeled by many as a likely first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft and has created tons of buzz on social media with his impressive film. The offensive lineman's showing in last week's combine will likely help his case in securing a top 32 selection and could even result in him being the first offensive tackle taken off the board.

Though Freeling may not have an absorbent amount of starts to his name, the Bulldogs offensive lineman was one of the most reliable protectors of quarterback Gunner Stockton this season and has remianed one of the more coveted lineman in this year's class.

Should he be taken in the first round of this year's draft, Freeling will become the first offensive lineman to be selected in the first round since Amarius Mims was selected 18th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

Freeling will look to cement his first round status during the Georgia Bulldogs' Pro Day, which will likely be held in the coming weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. An official date and time for this event has not been announced by the university.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with the first round beginning on Thursday, April 23rd. The event will conclude on Saturday, April 25th.