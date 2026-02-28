Georgia OL Monroe Freeling Reveals Why He Did Not Return for Bulldogs' 2026 Season

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling reveals why he elected to enter the NFL Draft and forgo his 2026 season with the Dawgs.

The 2026 NFL combine is underway as prospects from all across the country converge on Indianapolis, Indiana for the most important job interview of their careers. During this event, prospects will be subjected to a handful of interviews, workouts, and medical evaluations in hopes of increasing or cementing their draft stock.

As part of the annual festivities, players briefly meet with the media to discuss a litany of topics. The latest player to do so is Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling, who revealed why he chose to enter the draft as opposed to returning to Athens for one more season.

"Honestly, I just thought I was ready. You know, I've been going against really good players my whole three years there," said Freeling. "I might have only had 16 starts, but I am confident that I've gone against a bunch of NFL players every single day in practice. So I was confident."

Monroe Freeling's Brief Dominance on the Bulldogs Offensive Line

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Though Freeling may not have an absorbent amount of starts to his name, the Bulldogs offensive lineman was one of the most reliable protectors of quarterback gunner Stockton this season and has been tapped by many as a potential first round pick in this year's draft.

Freeling's contributions to the Bulldogs offensive line aided Georgia in winning its second consecutive SEC title this season and the offensive tackle wasn't integral to the Bulldogs 2025 season, which resulted in a College Football Playoff appearance.

Should he be taken in the first round of this year's draft, Freeling will become the first offensive lineman to be selected in the first round since Amarius Mims was selected 18th overall by the Cincinnati bangles in 2024.

The Bulldogs' offensive lineman will look to increase his draft stock through this week's combine and in the University of Georgia's Pro Day. And official date for the universities pro day has yet to be announced but will likely take place in the coming weeks following the NFL Combine.

As the NFL Combine continues, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide in depth coverage of all Georgia players who are at the event. Events for this year's combine are set to continue through, Sunday, March 1st. The NFL Draft will then begin in April.