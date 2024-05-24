Georgia Poised For Another Undefeated Home Season in 2024
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 college football schedule has been tabbed by many as one of the nation's hardest schedules and arguably one of the toughest UGA schedules of all time. But with the tough schedule, comes a handful of highly anticipated matchups that will be exciting to watch.
Unfortunately for Bulldog fans, the majority of these highly anticipated games will not be played in Athens. This means, that Georgia has a great chance of once again going undefeated at home this season.
By the time Georgia takes the field in Sanford Stadium this fall, it will have been nearly five years since the Dawgs have lost a game “Between the Hedges”. A streak that has become one of the longest in all of college football.
While the Dawgs have been fantastic at home and have the fortune of not hosting any major opponents this season, the 2024 home slate won’t be a simple cakewalk. Georgia will still play host to formidable conference opponents such as Tennessee and Auburn, and will also face their in-state rivals Georgia Tech. A team who has won more games in Sanford Stadium than any other Georgia opponent in the last 10 years.
The Bulldogs 2024 schedule will bring a plethora of exciting matchups and games that the Dawgs could very well lose. However, if Kirby Smart’s team plays to the standard they hold for themselves, the Dawgs should have no problem once again, going undefeated at home this season.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
