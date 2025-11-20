Georgia QB Gunner Stockton Ranked the Best in College Football - Is that True?
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has been ranked as the best in college football. Is that true?
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has had a very impressive season up to this point. The first year starter led the Bulldogs to a 7-1 record in conference play and has continued to step up in the game's biggest moments. People were skeptical of Sotkcton's abilities coming into the year, but he has put those to rest now.
So much so, that Stockton was ranked as the best quarterback in college football by CBS Sports' David Cobb. After Stockton's performance against the Texas Longhorns, Cobb moved Stockton from No. 13 on his list to the very top.
"Stockton accounted for all five of Georgia's touchdowns in a 35-10 beatdown of Texas, as he dissected the Longhorns with a 24 of 29 passing performance," Cobb wrote. "With UGA's eight-game league slate complete, he ranks atop the conference in passing efficiency against SEC competition. His eight rushing touchdowns are also tops among SEC quarterbacks."
Is Gunner Stockton the Best Quarterback in College Football?
The simple answer to this is it's too hard to tell. Other quarterbacks are having great seasons across college football. Stockton has entered his name into the mix for the Heisman Trophy and there might even be a world where he wins it, but it's likely too close of a battle between the likes of Julian Sayin at Ohio State, Fernando Mendoza at Indiana, Marcel Reed at Texas A&M and Haynes King at Georgia Tech to outright claim Stockton as the best in the country.
However, you could also bring up some stats and make the argument that he is the best in the country.
Arguably, no quarterback has been better in the fourth quarter than Stockton. He has thrown for five touchdowns, zero interceptions and has just seven incompletions with an 86 percent completion rate in the fourth quarter this season, the highest in all of college football. Stockton has been especially impressive against ranked teams this season. He leads all power four quarterbacks with a 77.5 completion percentage against ranked opponents and has thrown for 11 touchdowns to just one interception against four ranked teams.
On the season, Stockton as racked up 27 total touchdowns, 2,619 yards of total offense and has a 70.7 completion rate on the season.
There is certainly an argument for Stockton to be labeled as the best in the country, but for now, we will just deem him the most clutch quarterback in all of college football.