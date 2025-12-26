Georgia's Biggest Advantage in the College Football Playoffs

What Georgia's biggest advantage is in the college football playoffs.

The Georgia Bulldogs are less than a week away from playing in the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss for the second time this season. The Bulldogs handed the Rebels their only loss the season earlier in the year and now they will be looking to end their season. Outside of any talent advantages or coaching advantages that exist on the football, Georgia has another advantage over the majority of remianing playoff teams.

Georgia's coaching staff is still intact.

Now, they are not the only team left in the playoff who still has its coaching staff together. Miami's staff is still holding strong, and so is Texas Tech and Indiana. But everyone else is dealing with some sort of departure.

Lane Kiffin is already the head coach at LSU and isn't coaching Ole Miss, Oregon is about lose both of their coordinators as Will Stein is the new head coach at Kentucky and Tosh Lupoi is the new head coach at California, both of which are finshing out the season though. Ohio State lost offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to the USF job. Hartline is finishing the season but Ryan Day has said he will be calling the offensive plays.

Even if the coaches are finishing out the season with their teams, it's hard to imagine they aren't a little distracted with what might be ahead of them at their new job. Ole Miss' entire offensive staff returned to Oxford to finish out the season, but the day after they beat Tulane in the first round, they flew back to Baton Rouge and signed their contracts.

Glenn Schumann Not Being Targeted by the Michigan Wolverines

Georgia Defensive Glenn Schumann takes the field before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. | Joshua l. Jones Athens Banner-Herald USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Some thought Georgia might join the club. When Sherrone Moore was fired at Michigan, there was a belief that defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann might be the name they try and hire. However, it looks like the Wolverines have set their sights on former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, and that probably means another season of Schumann at Georgia.

It might seem like a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but it's also hard to imagine that it doesn't have some type of impact as well. However, that is part of having success in this sport. Success is going to lead to other opportunities.

Georgia is set to play Ole Miss on Jan. 1 at 8 PM ET. The winner of the game will move on to play the winner of Ohio State vs Miami in the Cotton Bowl.

