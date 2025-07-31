Georgia's Glenn Schumann Named One of College Football's Best Defensive Coordinators
Georgia Bulldogs' Glenn Schumann has been listed as one of the best defensive coordinators in college football.
One of the many aspects of a great college football team is the defense's ability to keep opposing teams out of their end zone. And while talented players on the field are perhaps the most important ingredient to doing so, an elite coordinator at the helm is also crucial to a defense's success.
Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, the Dawgs have one of the best defensive coordinators in the nation in Glenn Schumann. According to On3's Andy Staples, Schumann is the third-best defensive coordinator in the nation behind only Penn State's Jim Knowles and Iowa's Phil Parker. His ranking was also the highest in the SEC.
"Like boss [Kirby] Smart and current Oregon coach Dan Lanning before him, Schumann seems almost designed in a lab to be a successful SEC coordinator who ultimately graduates to a head-coaching job at a powerhouse." Wrote Staples.
Schumann and Smart have worked closely together for nearly 15 years, dating back to their time at the University of Alabama. After serving as teh "co-defensive coordinator" since 2019, Schumann fully took over responsibilities as coordinator in 2024, and the Dawgs' defense has experienced immense success.
Schumann and the Bulldogs will look to continue Georgia's defensive stretch of dominance throughout the 2025 season as the Dawgs look to return to the College Football Playoff. Georgia will begin its regular season on Saturday, August 30th, against the Marshall Thundering Herd.
