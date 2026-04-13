Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback Gunner Stockton Creating Tons of Buzz Ahead of 2026

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton has been creating tons of buzz around his incoming 2026 season.

It is a well-known fact that the quarterback is one of the most crucial positions in all of sports, a strong signal caller can oftentimes be the difference between a team's ability to win a championship or suffer a disappointing season.

Luckily for the Georgia Bulldogs, the Dawgs are one of the few teams in college football that are set to return a starter from last season, as Gunner Stockton is gearing up for what will almost certainly be his final season in college football.

The quarterback made just his second start as the team's quarterback at the beginning of the 2025 season, but quickly asserted himself as a dominating force within the SEC, leading the Dawgs to multiple impressive fourth quarter victories.

"Ultra-competitive as a durable, throwback sort of signal-caller, Stockton's play last fall led to a conference championship and top-four seed in the CFP with the Bulldogs," wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford. "His 84.9 QBR was sixth-best nationally, and he managed five wins as a first-year starter against ranked teams, including Texas, Georgia Tech and Alabama in the SEC Championship Game."

Gunner Stockton Buzz Continues Ahead of 2026 Season

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) runs for a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels cornerback Antonio Kite (8) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Stockton's 2025 season was not perfect. However, it provided a plethora of big moments that the quarterback took advantage of. His ability to deliver in clutch moments not only helped gain support from the Bulldogs' fan base, but also allowed for his style of play to gain national attention.

By the end of the year, Stockton was heralded for his no-quit attitude and leadership, on top of his ability to make a play whenever the team needed it most. His efforts are a large part as to why the Bulldogs were able to earn wins over Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas and Florida during the regular season.

With a successful outing last season, the expectation for Stockton is that he will unlock another level to his game in 2026. Should the quarterback be able to do so, the Bulldogs could boast one of the most dangerous offensive attacks in the SEC.

Stockton and the rest of the Bulldogs will be in action next Saturday as the team completes its annual spring scrimmage, better known as G-Day. Kickoff for this event will be at approximately 1 p.m. and the event will be made available on ESPN+.