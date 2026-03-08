Where Gunner Stockton Needs To Improve Before the 2026 College Football Season

How Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton can improve his game ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton is heading into the 2026 season as one of the more experienced passers in the SEC and has already proven time and time again that he is more than capable of leading the Bulldogs to another national championship.

However, while Stockton is certainly the man for the job, there are still a handful of areas in which his game can improve. Here are five things that Stockton should look to improve ahead of the 2026 college football season.

1. More Deep Shots

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia's offense was one of the most efficient units in the country last season. However, their explosiveness could use some improvement. Gunner Stockton has proven that he is capable of throwing accurate deep balls, but increase the amount of times he does so will be paramount for the Dawgs production in 2026.

2. Less Floating in the Pocket

Nov 1, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) is sacked by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero (8) in the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

This may go unrecognized to the untrained eye. However, on a handful of occasions when in the pocket, Stockton tends to float one way or another. While this is not catastrophic, it significantly decreases the amount of time offensive lineman have to protect the quarterback. Should Stockton minimize floating in 2026, the quarterback will likely have even more time to deliver passes.

3. Increased Touch Passes

Sep 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) warms up before the game against Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images | Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images

One of the biggest critiques of Gunner Stockton's game, is his perceived inability to throw touch passes over the middle of the field. While the quarterback has completed a handful of these types of throws before, increasing his ability to do so could unlock another layer of the Georgia offense.

4. Even Distribution of Passes

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) completes a pass for a touchdown to Georgia running back Roderick Robinson II (0) during the first quarter against Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch account for approximately 30% of Stockton's passing production in 2025. With Branch off to the NFL and plenty of fresh faces in the receiver room, it is time for Stockton to place an even bigger emphasis on spreading the love ahead of the 2026 season.

5. Minimizing Contact

Oct 11, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) is tackled by Auburn Tigers linebacker Elijah Melendez (9) and safety Anquon Fegans (21) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Part of what has made Stockton such a fan-favorite in Athens, is his willingness to make a play and absorb contact. While this certainly displays his toughness, it adds more risk of injury as well. Stockton should look to decrease the amount of hits he receives in 2026 in order to minimize any risk of injury.

Stockton and the Bulldogs will look to continue their development throughout the off-season before beginning their 2026 regular season on Saturday, September 5th against Tennessee State. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup will be announced at a later date.