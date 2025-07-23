Georgia's Herschel Walker Named Best College Football Player Ever to Wear Number 34
Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker has been listed as the best college football player ever to wear number 34.
College football has been home to some legendary figures who have etched their names in sporting history and become synonymous with their respective jersey numbers. One of the many players to do so is Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker.
According to Fox Sports, Walker is considered the best player in college football history to wear the jersey number 34, and his collegiate career in Athens, Georgia, has made him a legend among football fans.
"Bo Jackson, Walter Payton and Ricky Williams all wore No. 34 during their collegiate careers. As special as that group of running backs was back in the day, Walker takes the cake when it comes to the best player to don the number." Wrote Fox Sports. "His list of accolades during his time at Georgia reads like a novel."
During his three seasons with the Bulldogs, Walker accumulated 5,259 rushing yards, a Heisman Trophy, and was the leading contributor in the Dawgs' 1980 national title victory. Walker's legacy remains one of the greatest in the sport and his rushing totals remain the highest in Georgia Bulldog history.
Following his illustrious college career, Walker's jersey number was retired by the University of Georgia in 1985. He remains the most recent Bulldog to receive this honor and is just one of four Georgia players to have done so. Walker was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999 and remains one of college football's most reverred players.
