Why Georgia Matches Up Better Against Ole Miss This Time Around

Why the Georgia Bulldogs matchup against Ole Miss better this time around.

It has kind of become the college football playoff of rematches this year. Ole Miss rematched against Tulane, Alabama rematched against Oklahoma and now Georgia will rematch against Ole Miss in the quarterfinal round. The Bulldogs came out on top during the regular season and they will be looking to do the same this time around.

The two teams got into a shootout in their first game. The Rebels even held a nine point lead in the second half and had Georgia in a 4th and short situation on their own side of the field, but Josh McCray proceeded to pick up the first down and Gunner Stockton went 12/12 passing in the second half to complete the comeback and secure the win.

Georgia did not punt a single time in the first game and Ole Miss scored on their its first five offensive possessions. After those five possessions though, the Rebels went punt, punt and turnover on downs to end the game. Defense was hard to come by in that matchup and it's why the argument could be made that Georgia matches up better in this game than they did the first time.

Young Players Stepping Up for Georgia's Defense

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Demello Jones (15) celebrates a tackle with linebacker Chris Cole (9) and linebacker Quintavius Johnson (33) in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Over the last month, Georgia's defense has started playing like the old Georgia defenses fans are used to seeing. The Bulldogs have not allowed more than 10 points in a game since Nov. 8 against Mississippi State. Alabama scored seven, Texas scored 10 and Georgia Tech scored nine.

On top of that, Georgia has seen some young players really blossom into star players for them on defense. Demello Jones and Ellis Robinson have been phenomenal for Georgia down the stretch, and they were young corners for Georgia early in the season who were getting tested often. Now, when they are being tested, they're responding emphatically.

Another name in the secondary who has emerged is Rasean Dinkins. He filled in for Joenel Aguero, who was injured leading into the matchup and Dinkins proceeded to play like he had been starting for Georgia for the last three years.

There are, of course, other young players on Georgia's defense who have grown a lot since the first matchup, but considering Trinidad Chambliss threw for 263 yards in the first game, it felt necessary to point out that this isn't the same Georgia secondary that Ole Miss faced the first time. Just ask Alabama.

