Georgia's Key Defensive Players vs Alabama in the SEC Championship Game

Key defensive players for the Georgia Bulldogs in their matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are preparing to face off once again this Saturday in the SEC Championship game. This will be the ninth time that Georgia has played Alabama since Kirby Smart took over as head coach. Alabama has dominated the series and the Bulldogs would like to get revenge from their loss to them earlier in the season.

If Georgia wants to do that, here are some key defensive players who will need to play well on Saturday in order for the Bulldogs to do that.

JaCorey Thomas, S

Last time around, Kyron Jones was the starting safety next to KJ Bolden. This time, JaCorey Thomas will be taking over that role. On top of that, Zion Branch popped up on the injury report on Thursday as questionable. If Branch can't go, that's one less player from the safety room that Georgia will have this weekend.

Thomas will need to play a crucial role on Georgia's defense this weekend and might have to play a lot of snaps if Branch isn't available.

Can Georgia's Defense Slow Down Alabama QB Ty Simpson?

Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs against the Georgia Bulldogs in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

CJ Allen, LB

Allen has been the most impactful player on Georgia's defense all season. He came back from injury against Georgia Tech last weekend, and the Bulldogs will be hoping for a fully healthy Allen in this matchup. The Georgia linebacker has been responsible for Georgia's success against the run, pressuring the quarterback and making impact plays in general. If the Bulldogs are going to have a better defensive performance this time around, Allen will likely play a major role in that.

Ellis Robinson/DeMello Jones, CB

There has been a lot of growth from both Robinson and Jones since the first time Georgia played Alabama this season. Both have become highly impactful players for the Bulldogs against the pass and that's what they will need from those two this weekend. Alabama started the game in Athens 9/9 on third down last time and if Georgia wants a different story this time, it's going to require Robinson and Jones to have big time games this weekend.

More from Bulldogs on SI: