Georgia's Key Offensive Players vs Alabama in the SEC Championship Game

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are preparing to face off once again this Saturday in the SEC Championship game. This will be the ninth time that Georgia has played Alabama since Kirby Smart took over as head coach. Alabama has dominated the series and the Bulldogs would like to get revenge from their loss to them earlier in the season.

If Georgia wants to do that, here are some key offensive players that will need to play well on Saturday in order for the Bulldogs to do that.

Nate Frazier, RB

Frazier had a rough go against Alabama earlier this season. A fumble in Georgia's own end gave Alabama an extra possession. As a result, Frazier was not out on the field for much of the game after that. With that said, though, Frazier has been Georgia's best running back to close the season. Georgia rushed for over 200 yards last time against Alabama, and if they can get a big day out of Frazier, Georgia's offense will be in good hands.

Can Georgia Overcome Drew Bobo's Injury ?

Oct 4, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Drew Bobo (74) over the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Drew Bobo's Replacement

Starting center Drew Bobo is out for Saturday's game, a crucial piece to Georgia's offensive line. Malachi Toliver was the player who stepped in for Bobo last game, but Georgia likely tested out multiple players at the position this week. The importance of this position in this specific game is that whoever is on the field will be going against Tim Keenan. He is one of the best interior defensive linemen in the conference.

If Georgia's backup center can hold up enough this Saturday to help keep the offense ahead of schedule, then they will be in good shape. If it becomes a problem, it could be a long day at the office.

Zachariah Branch, WR

The last time Georgia played Alabama, Branch had three receptions. Since that game, Branch is averaging just under seven receptions per game. Needless to say, Georgia needs to make sure he if more involved in the game plan this time around. Alabama will likely do what they can to take him out of it, but when Branch is getting the ball, that's when Georgia's passing game is at its best.

