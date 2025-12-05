Where Georgia Holds an Advantage Over the Alabama Crimson Tide

Where the Georgia Bulldogs hold an advantage over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

It's a known fact any time Georgia heads into a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Head coach Kirby Smart is 1-7 against his former program since becoming the head coach of the Bulldogs. Georgia was handed another loss by Alabama earlier this season at home and they will be looking to avenge that loss in the SEC Championship game this Saturday.

Despite maybe a psychological advantage, the Bulldogs do have at least one advantage over Alabama heading into this game.

Alabama's offense has been impressive under quarterback Ty Simpson this season. The Bulldogs saw firsthand just how surgical Simpson can be at times. However, Alabama is often forced to rely on Simpson to go and win them games offensively.

Alabama ranks 103rd in the country for rushing offense. They are averaging 126 rushing yards per game and just 109 yards per game against conference opponents. It has created a one-dimensional offense for Alabama this season.

Georgia, on the other hand, has been very successful on the ground this season. They are averaging 190 yards on the ground and have averaged 184 rushing yards per game against conference opponents. In fact, the last time Georgia played Alabama, they rushed for over 200 yards.

While success on the ground may not have led to a win against the Crimson Tide last time around, it's certainly an advantage that Georgia has the better chance in this game to avoid being one dimensional on offense.

Can Georgia's Run Game Be a Difference Maker vs Alabama?

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) reacts after a run against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A key reason why Georgia's efforts on the ground in the last game didn't lead to a win was due to Simpson being nearly perfect in the first half. Alabama started 9/9 on third down and those first downs were usually created from Simpson's arm. So in other words, if Georgia wants the run game to be a difference in this one, the defense is going to have to capitalize on Alabama not being able to run the ball.

Another key piece of information is that Alabama will likely be without starting running back Jam Miller, who returned from injury in Georgia's first game against the Crimson Tide, but suffered an injury against Auburn last weekend. Georgia, however, is expected to be fully healthy at running back.

Bo Walker is listed on the injury report as out, but as far as Georgia's main players at the position go, they are expected to be fully healthy. Chauncey Bowens did not play against Georgia Tech, but head coach Kirby Smart said he could have played if they needed him to. Bowens had 119 rushing yards against Alabama in the regular season.

Alabama has managed to be successful without much of a run game this season, but it has also been a factor in both of their losses. If Georgia can join that list, it will likely be due to both their defensive effort and because Georgia had a big day on the ground as well.

