Georgia's Recent Defensive Performances Resemble its Dominance From the 2021 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs' defense has recently been resembling one of the most legendary units in Georgia Football history.

The Georgia Bulldogs have become synonymous with excellent defensive play under head coach Kirby Smart and have routinely been associated with one of the best defensive units in the country each season.

But, for as excellent as defensive play has been, few units measure up to the statistical excellence of the Bulldogs' 2021 defense. The unit turned in a historic season, which ultimately ended a 41 year national title drought for the Bulldogs, forever cementing its status as legendary.

But while living up to the legendary status of the 2021 defense is certainly a tall task, this year's unit has recently matched the output in a massive way. In fact, the Dawgs' five most recent matchups from the 2025 season suggest that the two units have been extremely similar.

Georgia's Recent Dominance on Defense Compared to the 2021 Season

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Demello Jones (15) tackles Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) in the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Before we dive into the output of this year's defense, it should be noted just how suffocating the Bulldogs' defense was in 2021. The Dawgs finished the season allowing just 10.2 points per game, held teams to 35% on third down, averaged three sacks per contest, and allowed just three rushing touchdowns all season.

In addition to statistical excellence, the unit ended up producing seven first-round selections in the NFL Draft and a handful of other viable NFL starters, such as linebacker Nakobe Dean, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

This is where things get interesting. Because, for as dominant as Georgia's defense was in 2021, the Dawgs' 2025 unit has arguably been better over its most recent five-game stretch. Over the last five games this season, Georgia's defense has allowed just 10 points per game, held opponents to 28% on third down, and has averaged 2.4 sacks per game.

The quality of the opponent has not been lacking either. Of the Dawgs' five previous matchups, the Bulldogs have faced three ranked opponents, with two of them being ranked inside the top 10 at their time of the matchup.

Although Georgia's 2025 defensive unit may not quite live up to the legendary status of the 2021 season, if the team can continue this incredible output over the next handful of games, the Bulldogs will have an excellent opportunity to win their third national title in five seasons.