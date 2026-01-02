Georgia Safety Jaden Harris Enters the Transfer Portal

Georgia safety Jaden Harris has entered the transfer portal.

The Georgia Bulldogs 2025 college football season has officially come to a close following the Dawgs‘ heartbreaking loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The defeat was the second consecutive season-ending loss in the Sugar Bowl and was the first rematch that Kirby Smart has lost in his head coaching career with Georgia.

While there are no other games to be played for the Bulldogs this year, the work for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff has arguably just begun. Oftentimes, this time of year is extremely important for roster acquisition and retention.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the period of time frequently results in a handful of players into the transfer portal. According to reports, the latest Georgia Bulldog player to enter the portal is safety Jaden Harris.

Harris transferred into Georgia this past offseason. He recently played at Miami and served as a reserve safety for the Bulldogs this season. Harris appeared in eight games during the season as a reserve defensive back and on special teams.

Coming out of high school, Harris was rated as a three-star prospect, the 541st-best player in the country, the the 51st-best cornerback in the 2022 class and the 56th-best player in the state of Georgia, according to composite rankings.

Transfer portal entries following a college football season have become something to be expected for college spirals programs, with Georgia being no different. While seeing players leave and go elsewhere can be frustrating, Daniels' departure was to be expected, given his arrest just a few months ago.

As the Bulldogs’ offseason continues, the Dawgs will look to retain as many players as possible, while simultaneously adding to its own roster by way of the portal. Stay tuned for more updates regarding Georgia’s offseason moves from Bulldogs on SI.

Georgia Bulldogs Transfer Portal Tracker

Daniel Harris, DB

Roderick Robinson, RB

Jordan Thomas, DL

Nyier Daniels, OL

Kris Jones, LB

Jaden Harris, S

*All additions and departures from the NCAA transfer portal for Georgia will be listed in this article. As players announce their decisions, this article will be continuously updated to ensure its accuracy.*

