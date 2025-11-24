Georgia Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart Releases Statement Following Arrest of Nyier Daniels
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has released a statement following the arrest of offensive lineman Nyier Daniels.
The Georgia Bulldogs received some troubling news this past weekend as it was reported that a member of the football team had been arrested early Sunday morning following a driving related incident.
The player involved in the incident was freshman offensive lineman Nyier Daniels. According to reports, Daniels was involved in a high-speed chase that ultimately resulted in his arrest with more than nine separate charges, including felonies.
Following the news of the arrest, reports began to circulate that the offensive lineman was no longer with the team. A spokesperson within the Bulldogs Athletic Association also offered a brief statement, stating that the situation was an ongoing legal matter and denied any further comments.
Daniels was a member of the Bulldogs' 2024 recruiting class and was renowned for his impressive frame and potential to be one of the next great offensive linemen to wear the Red and Black. He was expected to have a larger role with the Dawgs offense in the coming seasons.
Unfortunately for Daniels, however, it appears that his time in Athens has come to an end, and the young offensive lineman will likely have to continue his football career elsewhere, should his legal issues be resolved.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was prompted to speak on Daniels' incident during his media press conference on Monday. Smart offered a brief statement on the matter and revealed that he had not yet spoken with Daniels.
Kirby Smart Publicly Comments on Nyier Daniels Arrest
"I have not had a chance to talk to him or his family, but obviously, he will no longer be with us," said Smart. The head coach did not offer any further comment on the matter and likely will not do so until more details are revealed.
Smart and the Bulldogs' program have come under heavy fire in recent years for the continuous arrests of players in driving-related incidents. The Dawgs had seemingly put their issues behind the wheel past them, as it had been months without a driving-related incident. However, recent developments have reopened the door for criticisms from the public.
As the Bulldogs look to close out their 2025 regular season with a win against Georgia Tech and begin their quest throughout the College Football Playoff, preventing further incidents such as these will be crucial.