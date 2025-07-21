Georgia TE Oscar Delp Listed as Potential Breakout Candidate for the 2026 NFL Draft
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp has been listed as a player who could potentially have a breakout season ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The 2025 college football season is almost here, which means NFL scouts and GMs are beginning to set their sights on the 2026 NFL Draft. With numerous players expected to compete for first-round selections this season, Bleacher Report has provided a list of players who could have breakout seasons before draft day.
Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp has been listed as one of the many players who could experience a massive bump in their stock throughout the 2025 season. Delp is entering his fourth season with the Bulldogs and elected to forgo last year's draft to return to Athens.
"With a new and less experienced QB under center in Athens, Delp could find himself as the new security blanket," wrote Bleacher Report's Damian Parson. "He is a matchup problem when allowed to be. He has first-round talent and ability; now it's time to give him the football to make good on that promise in 2025."
During the 2024 season, Delp hauled in 21 passes for 248 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. His decision to return for 2025 provides the Dawgs with some massive experience at the tight end position and could be a deciding factor in many of Georgia's difficult games in 2025.
Delp's senior season with the Bulldogs is set to begin on Saturday, August 30th as the Dawgs host the Marshall Thundering Herd in week one of the 2025 season. Coverage for this game will be held on ESPN.
