Georgia Tight End Injured in Matchup vs Mississippi State

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie has suffered an injury vs Mississippi State.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) reacts against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
A Georgia player has suffered an injury in their matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of their conference matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. It is Georgia's second to last conference game of the season and its final true road game on the schedule.

Georgia is looking to lock down a spot in the college football playoff this year as they came in at No. 5 in the first release of the rankings of the season. A win vs Mississippi State would certainly help the cause.

Mississippi State is heading into this matchup fresh off a victory as well. The Bulldogs were able to earn their first conference victory in multiple seasons after a dramatic win against Arkansas. The matchup has provided the Bulldogs with a spark of momentum heading into the contest.

Georgia tigh end Lawson Luckie caught a ball over the middle of the field and a Mississippi State defender was ejetced for targeted. Luckie was down on the field for some time but eventually was able to be helped off the field.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs Official Injury Report

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels
Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Lawson Luckie (7) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia:

Out:

  • WR #8 Colbie Young
  • TE #9 Ethan Barbour
  • WR #11 Talyn Taylor
  • DB #31 Kyron Jones
  • DL #44 Jordan Hall

Questionable:

  • DB #15 Demello Jones

Mississippi State:

Out:

  • CB #20 Jett Jefferson
  • DL #43 Will Whitson
  • OL #53 Brennan Smith
  • OL #54 Blake Steen
  • OL #76 Albert Reese IV

Probable:

  • S #2 Isaac Smith

With a win Saturday, Georgia will be one step closer to reaching this year's College Football Playoff and hopefully competing for a national title. While a loss would not doom the Bulldogs playoff hopes completely, it would make the path to reaching this year's tournament much more challenging.

With ranked matchups agaisnt Georgia Tech adn Texas still remaining on the schedule, winning this afternoon will be a massive requirement. Fortunately for the (Georgia) Bulldogs, they have lost to Mississippi State just once in their previous 15 contests.

Although Georgia is currently a strong favorite to emerge victorious in today's game, there is still a chance for an upset, and Dawg fans should be ready for a four-quarter fight.

