Should the Georgia Bulldogs Be Worried About Mississippi State?
Should the Georgia Bulldogs be worried about their matchup vs Mississippi State?
The Georgia Bulldogs are preparing to face yet another conference opponent this weekend. This time it will be on the road against Mississippi State. This will be the Bulldogs' final road trip in conference play before they close it out against the Texas Longhorns next weekend.
Mississippi State is 5-4 on the season and picked up their first conference win of the season vs Arkansas this past weekend. They are ranked 12th in the conference at the moment, so on the surface, it seems like this weekend should be a breeze for Georgia. But will it actually play out that way?
By the looks of Mississippi State's record, it would appear that way. However, the Bulldogs lost to Tennessee by seven in overtime, lost to Florida by two on the road and lost to Texas by seven in overtime as well. The only opponent to truly handle Mississippi State this season has been Texas A&M, which beat them by 22 points.
Georgia vs Mississippi State Betting Line a Shocker
If that wasn't enough to convince some fans, perhaps this will. The betting line for the game was released on Sunday, and Georgia opened as a 7.5-point favorite. The same line that the Florida game was set at.
This isn't a warning to Georgia fans that they might lose this weekend. Georgia is the more talented team and is chasing after a playoff spot, while Mississippi State is trying to become bowl-eligible. But this might be another classic example of a team being better than their record suggests.
One thing that is concerning about Mississippi State is their offense. They rank 28th in the country for 20+ yard plays with 44 of them this season. Of those explosive plays, 33 have come through the air. It's an offense that hunts explosives, and more times than not, they find them and hit them. Georgia's secondary will have to be alert at all times this weekend.
It's been the theme all season, so Georgia fans likely don't need to be told this, but don't be surprised if this game is a little closer than what many think it will. Jeff Leby and his program have continued to scratch and claw throughout the entire year, and they certainly won't lie down against the No. 5 team in the country in their own stadium.