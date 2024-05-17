Georgia Tight End Oscar Delp Poised for Breakout Season in 2024
See why 2024 could be the year that the Bulldogs' tight end becomes a household name in the national media
Since the turn of the century, the Georgia Bulldogs’ tight end room has been one of the most impressive and talent-loaded rooms in all of college football and has resulted in a great amount of success for the Bulldogs team. However, with the departure of Brock Bowers to the NFL Draft, it is time for the next Georgia tight end to emerge.
Oscar Delp is a rising junior for the Bulldogs and has already made a handful of impressive and impactful plays for Georgia. However, he has yet to have an opportunity to be the premier tight end on the Bulldogs’ offense.
The 2024 season will provide a new opportunity for Delp as he is now the most experienced player in the room and will likely be featured as the Bulldogs’ main tight end throughout the season where the tight end’s athleticism and blocking abilities could help him become a household name in not just Athens, Georgia, but all of college football.
Delp and the Bulldogs will begin their 2024 season on August 31st when they travel to Atlanta to take on the Clemson Tigers. Kickoff for this matchup is currently set to kickoff at noon.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
