Georgia vs Alabama Ticket Prices Highest in All of College Football for 2024 Season
The Ticket prices for Georgia vs Alabama in Tuscaloosa is the most expensive ticket in the sport in 2024 according to Vividseats. More details on the reasonings why.
The Georgia Bulldogs are nearing yet another season as the Preseason No. 1 ranked football team. It will be the third straight season with the No. 1 ranked, though there are a few differences this season for Georgia. For the first time since 2021, they will be entering the year without the "defending champion" monacher. Additionally, their 2024 schedule is perhaps the toughest of the Kirby Smart era at Georgia. Five opponents in the preseason top-25, and three road games against presumed Top-10 opponents in Texas, Alabama, and Ole Miss.
Ticket prices for the Dawgs 2024 season are still quiet a bit of a wise out from mass purchase one would presume, however, that hasn't stopped prices from skyrocketing with the anticipation.
The most expensive ticket in all of college football for the 2024 season right now? Georgia @ Alabama. According to Vivid Seats, the cheapest tikcet in Bryant Denny's stadium is currently $238 before taxes and fees. The most expensive singular ticket to the contest right now is $2606 in the front row of the North Endzone.
For reference, the second most expensive contest per ticket prices is the matchup between Oregon and Ohio State.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
