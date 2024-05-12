Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Ticket Prices Among Highest In College Football
EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks football team welcomes the Ohio State Buckeyes to Autzen Stadium on October 12th, 2024. This early-season matchup features two of the top contenders in the Big Ten conference going head-to-head.
The highly anticipated matchup will have major College Football Playoff implications and has both Oregon and Ohio State flans flocking to Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
The game is already sold out.
According to Oregon’s Director of Tickets, the ticket prices for Ohio State at Oregon are the second highest-priced college football ticket in the secondary market for 2024.
The lowest current price is $425 in the upper level. Tickets are going for as much as $1,179 and prices are only expected to get higher as October 12th gets closer.
“There are 15 Ohio zip codes in our season ticket database.” Oregon’s athletic director Rob Mullens told John Canzano. Our ticket staff had to be very diligent in trying to weed out brokers buying season tickets."
The highest-priced ticket for the upcoming season is the Georgia Bulldogs matchup at Alabama with tickets going for more than $1,300.
For Oregon's coach Dan Lanning, the Big Ten showdown is a chance to establish the Ducks as a force in their new conference, while Ohio State looks to maintain its conference dominance.
Both teams have had success on the recruiting trail this off-season, Oregon ranking third in 247Sport’s 2024 team rankings and Ohio State close behind in fifth.
Oregon acquired a top-ranking transfer class this off-season, currently standing at No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports. The class includes multiple experienced players such as proven quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Evan Stewart, and lockdown defensive backs Jabbar Muhammad and Peyton Woodyard.
The budding cross-country rivalry and Oregon's talented roster are not the only factors that have Duck fans investing in the game. The showdown also brings a familiar face back to Eugene. Former Oregon head coach, Chip Kelly will be returning to Autzen stadium as the offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes.
During Kelly's time in Oregon (2007-2012), he led the Ducks to a BCS bowl game in all four seasons, including a National Championship appearance in 2011. Kelly also coached the Ducks to three consecutive Pac-12 conference championship wins.
The winner of this game will have a significant impact on the collegiate football landscape. A victory will solidify either program as a top contender for the national championship. With so much at stake, it's no surprise that tickets to this event are soaring.