How to Watch Tulane Green Wave vs Ole Miss Rebels - Georgia Bulldogs Next Opponent

Here is where Georgia Bulldogs fans can tune in to watch the Tulane Green Wave take on the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff is set to begin this weekend as eight teams battle for a chance to play in the quarterfinals. One of the matchups set to take place is between the Ole Miss Rebels and Tulane Green Wave.

The two teams will converge on Oxford, Mississippi, for a rematch of a regular-season matchup that took place earlier this season. The Rebels won the contest in dominating fashion and are looking to do the same this weekend as they hope to advance to the next round. This will be the second consecutive season the Dawgs play in the iconic bowl game.

This matchup will be crucial for Georgia Bulldog fans to pay attention to, as the winner of this matchup will face the Dawgs in the Sugar Bowl for the College Football Playoff quarterfinals in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Ole Miss vs Tulane Could Potentially Create a Rematch for Georgia Bulldogs

Oct 18, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) scores a touchdown against Mississippi Rebels safety Sage Ryan (3) during the second half of the game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Should Ole Miss win on Saturday, the Rebels will advance to the Sugar Bowl to face the Georgia Bulldogs in a rematch of their regular-season matchup. This contest would look slightly different, however, as Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin will not be with the roster.

Georgia earned a victory in the first matchup, which took place in Athens earlier this year. The Dawgs overcame a two-score fourth-quarter deficit to earn a 43-35 victory. The Bulldogs will look for similar success in their rematch game, should the Rebels defeat Tulane.

Should Tulane earn a victory, the two teams will meet up for their first matchup since the 1985 season. Georgia and Tulane have faced each other 25 times prior and were once both members of the SEC.

For those who are looking to see a high-profile college football matchup and learn more about who Georgia's next opponent will be, here is where you can tune in to watch the Ole Miss Rebels take on the Tulane Green Wave in round one of the College Football Playoff

How to Ole Miss Rebels vs Tulane Green Wave - (Georgia's Next Opponent)