Tyreek Jemison Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

Tyreek Jemison, a 2026 offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to Georgia.

It looked like the Georgia Bulldogs might be done adding names to their 2026 recuriting class, but they just picked up another prospect on early national signing day. Tyreek Jemison, an offensive lineman, has announced his commitment to the Bulldogs. Jemison was previously committed to Kentucky but will now be playing for the red and black instead.

Jemison is rated as a three-star prospect, the 580th-best player in the class, the 48th-best interior offensive lineman and the 65th-best player in the state of Georgia. Jemison committed to Kentucky in June of this year and then decommitted from the Wildcats at the beginning of October. Georgia then extended an offer to Jemison, and managed to get him to commit to the Bulldogs.

Despite what his ranking might say, Jemison's high school tape is one of the more impressive highlight reels you will watch. Jemison displays a player who loves the game of football and loves his teammates. Jemison is a very physical player that has no problem slamming defenders into the dirt and celebrating the play immediately after. Head coach Kirby Smart says he wants players who love the game of football, and Jemison fits that criteria.

The Bulldogs have been known to make some late additions when ealry national signing day approaches, so perhaps that is on the horizon. Outside of that though, Georgia's main goal is to keep everyone that is currently committed in the class, as they are setting up to finish with one of the top classes in the country.

Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits

Lincoln Keyes, TE

Seven Cloud, DL

Zech Fort, S

Brady Marchese, WR

Kealan Jones, S

Jordan Smith, S

Justice Fitzpatrick, CB

Graham Houston, OL

Ryan Mosley, WR

Carter Luckie, DL

Zachary Lewis, OL

Zykie Helton, OL

Ekene Ogboko, OL

Caden Harris, CB

Harran Zeurikat, K

Wade Register, P

Khamari Brooks, Edge

Craig Dandridge

Jae Lamar, RB

Chace Calicut, S

PJ Dean, DL

Kaiden Prothro, TE

Preston Carey, DL

Brayden Fogle, TE

Tyriq Green, ATH

Nick Abrams, LB

Anthony Lonon Jr., DL

Elijah Littlejohn, LB

Tyreek Jemison, OL

