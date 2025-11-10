Georgia vs Texas Betting Odds - Bulldogs Open as a Decent Favorite
The Georgia vs Texas betting line has opened with the Bulldogs as a pretty decent favorite.
The Georgia Bulldogs will conclude their conference schedule this weekend against the Texas Longhorns. This will be the third time these two teams will have faced off since Texas joined the conference last season. Both teams have just one loss in conference play, so this game has major implications.
Georgia is looking to maintain their spot in the college football playoffs. They came in at No. 5 in last week's rankings and with a win over Mississippi State, it'sa safe to assume Georgia will remain in that spot. Texas on the other hand was ranked inside of the top 12, but with two losses on the season, they still have some work to do before they feel safe.
The Bulldogs went undefeated in their matchups against Texas last season. They picked up a win on their road trip to Austin last season and then defeated the Longhorns in overtime for an SEC title last season as well. Both teams return a lot of players from last year, but teams are also very different.
Texas and Georgia both came in with new starting quarterbacks this season. Arch Manning was the talk around the world this offseason, and Gunner Stockton was the talk around Athens this offseason. Both quarterbacks have had glowing moments for their team up to this point in the year and both will be looking to have big days this Saturday.
Georgia Opens as Betting Favorite Over Texas Longhorns
The betting line has opened up for the game. Georgia has opened as a 6.5-point favorite over the Longhorns, according to Fan Duel. The over/under has been set at 47.5 points.
A win for Georgia would have them sitting comfortably heading into the final two weeks of the season. A win for Texas would allow them to take a breath and live to fight another day as far as their playoff hopes go. It's the type of November SEC football game you ask for as a fan in Athen this weekend.
This weekend's matchup is set to kickoff at 7:30 PM ET. It will be the second to last home game for the Bulldogs. The final home game of the season will be against Charlotte the following weekend. The Bulldogs coudl of course earn another home game this season by hosting a first round playoff game, which they are currently in place to do as the five seed.