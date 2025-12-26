SI

Texas Longhorns Leading Rusher Quintrevion Wisner Enters Transfer Portal

Wisner will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Mike McDaniel

Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner has entered the transfer portal.
Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner has entered the transfer portal. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

Texas Longhorns junior running back Quintrevion Wisner is entering the transfer portal, his agent Grayson Sheena of AiC Sports told ESPN's Max Olson.

Wisner was the program's leading rusher the past two seasons, carrying the ball for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns a season ago and 597 yards and three scores in just nine games this season as he battled a leg injury.

Wisner will have one season of eligibility remaining, and became the fourth Texas running back to enter the portal. The mass exodus in the running back room comes after Texas fired running backs coach Chad Scott earlier this month.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football