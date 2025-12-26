Texas Longhorns Leading Rusher Quintrevion Wisner Enters Transfer Portal
Wisner will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Texas Longhorns junior running back Quintrevion Wisner is entering the transfer portal, his agent Grayson Sheena of AiC Sports told ESPN's Max Olson.
Wisner was the program's leading rusher the past two seasons, carrying the ball for 1,064 yards and five touchdowns a season ago and 597 yards and three scores in just nine games this season as he battled a leg injury.
Wisner will have one season of eligibility remaining, and became the fourth Texas running back to enter the portal. The mass exodus in the running back room comes after Texas fired running backs coach Chad Scott earlier this month.
