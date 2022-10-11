Georgia vs Vanderbilt Matchup History

Georgia and Vanderbilt may not have the most animosity for one another but they do have quite a bit of history when it comes to football. The two teams have a long line of history but very much a lopsided lineage as Georgia currently leads the series with a record of 59-20-2. Now the newly No. 1 ranked Bulldogs come into this year's matchup as a near 40-point favorite.

Their first-ever game dates all the way back to 1893 when the Commodores claimed the first victory in the series. Oddly enough, Vanderbilt had Georgia's number early on in the series as they won eight of the first nine games played between the two schools. That streak of success quickly dissipated. Since 1982, the Bulldogs have won 33 games against the Commodores while Vandy has only won five.

Georgia also owns pretty much every single record in the series' history. The Bulldogs set the record for the largest margin of victory as they won 62-0, it was also the most points scored by either team in the series, and at one point Georgia held an 11-game win streak.

Vanderbilt surprisingly enough took a win against Georgia in Kirby Smart's first as head coach back in 2016. That was also the last time Vanderbilt won a game against the Bulldogs. In the last four games, Georgia has averaged 44.5 points per game, has only allowed an average of 8.25 points per game, and has won those games by an average of 36.2 points. Talk about our dominance.

Georgia's most recent victory against Vanderbilt came just a season ago. This was after Vanderbilt decided to forfeit the matchup back in 2020 and resulted in Georgia not getting to play their homecoming game that season. The Dawgs got the last laugh though as they won the next game by a score of 62-0.

This divisional matchup hasn't produced one of the more anticipated matchups every season, but it has produced good results for Georgia. Adding another conference victory to the tally would be a good note to end on before the Bulldogs head into their bye and begin to prepare for their game down in Jacksonville against the Florida Gators.

