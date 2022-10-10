Breakout Players Highlight Win Over Auburn

Georgia handled business on Saturday, for the first time in three weeks covering the spread entering the football game, and playing up to the "standard" of dominance that has been established under head coach Kirby Smart.

The 42 to 10 win didn't come without plenty to correct. As Kirby Smart said after the football game, "I am proud of our team, but I'm also realistic. We have to get better." Though Saturday's win left us with plenty to talk about with regard to breakout players for the Bulldogs.

Due to the Bulldogs struggling through injuries at running back, defensive line, and linebacker, Georgia had to dig deeper down the depth chart than perhaps they have all season and in doing so revealed a few breakout players in the win over the Tigers.

Three Breakout Players In Win Over Auburn

Branson Robinson, RB

With Kendall Milton struggling through what appeared to be a lower body issue throughout the second half of Saturday's football game, the running back room was down to just three scholarship running backs in the second half. This led to Georgia fans getting their first extended look at true freshman Branson Robinson in mop-up duty.

Robinson received the last six runs of the football game, polishing off the 42 to 10 win with a 30-yard run that exemplifies his running style.

Nazir Stackhouse, DT

It might not look as flashy as his predecessor in Jordan Davis, but Nazir Stackhouse is quietly having a really solid stretch of play at the nose tackle position as of late. He won the starting job to begin the season over Zion Logue and has held tight to the position ever since. He made several plays on Saturday, wracking up 3.0 total tackles against an Auburn squad that featured a quarterback that was flushed from the pocket for four quarters.

Offensive Line

It's impossible to point to one singular performance along an offensive line unit that produced an average of 7.5 yards per carry on Saturday afternoon, so we will highlight the entire bunch. Over the last five quarters of football, Georgia has rushed for 400 yards on the ground. If you didn't know any better, you might think they have figured something out offensively. They can push people around when they need to, and when it comes time for the fourth quarter, the opponent seems exhausted.

It's an extremely talented bunch, we knew that coming into the year, what we didn't know was that they'd be playing this hard on Saturdays. It's an efforting bunch.

