Georgia vs Vanderbilt Betting Odds Released, Dawgs a Near 40-point Favorite

The Georgia Bulldogs have opened as a massive favorite according to SI Sportsbook against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

It is homecoming weekend in Athens, and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Vanderbilt Commodores, a team that hasn't kept a game within 24 points of the Bulldogs since 2016, Kirby Smart's first season as the head coach in Athens. 

So, as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs prepare themselves for their second consecutive home game against an SEC opponent, the sportsbooks are preparing the betting lines and odds, and the Dawgs are favored by quite a large number as you'd expect. 

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Betting Lines, Odds 

Georgia opened as a 38.5-point favorite, according to SI Sportsbook. The Bulldogs currently have a 98.6 percent chance to win this weekend according to the Football Power Index. The team total set at 58 points between the Bulldogs and Commodores. 

This is the first time the Commodores have returned to Athens since 2018, due to a cancellation of Senior Day in 2020 when the Commodores didn't have enough players on the roster at the end of the season. 

Georgia leads the series 59-20-2, having won all but three of the matchups since 1995.

How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 15th, 2022
  • Game time: 3:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia) 

