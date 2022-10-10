Kirby Smart Updates Jalen Carter

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday following Georgia's 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Now, the Bulldogs and Smart turn their attention to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are a rather banged-up football team 6 weeks into the college football season. Smart updated the status of several key players on Monday. He addressed where star defensive tackle Jalen Carter currently stands in his rehab from a sprained knee suffered in the 26 to 22 win over the Missouri Tigers.

"Don't know. Jalen, obviously we will find out. He's getting better every day, he's rehabbing, I'll see him today."

Sources have indicated that Carter likely won't be called upon to at least after the bye week.

UGA Injury Report

Jalen Carter, DT (OUT) - Carter with a sprained knee per Kirby Smart, he did not dress against Auburn.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (LIMITED) - Mitchell played his first snaps in over a month on Saturday against Auburn.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri.

Nyland Green, DB (Hamstring) OUT - Struggling with a hamstring injury following Oregon.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Arik Gilbert, TE, (Undisclosed) Day to Day- Kirby Smart provided an update on 9/19 saying Gilbert is "Day to day."

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

