Georgia WR Zachariah Branch Surprised A lot of Experts During the 2026 NFL Combine

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch exceeded expectations during the 2026 NFL Combine.

The 2026 NFL Combine has officially concluded, as prospects and scouts return to their respective teams in order to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft. This year's event, like many, provided some spectacular moments and helped answer a litany of questions about certain prospects.

One player who appeared to answer a handful of questions about their abilities was Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch, who was one of the more intriguing prospects heading into this year's event.

The Bulldogs' wide receiver's production during the 2025 season was undeniable, as he hauled in over 80 catches for more than 800 yards. However, his size and stature created many questions whether his skills would translate to the league.

But Branch appeared to surprise some doubters this week, and turned in a rather strong performance. The receiver not only delivered in the speed category, but also showcased strong hands amidst concerns of a shortened catch radius.

"Branch ran as fast as expected, turning in a 4.35-second 40. He was as explosive as expected, jumping 38 inches. But it was his work in the gauntlet drill that stood out most to me. With 29 ⅜-inch arms, he doesn't have the widest catch radius, but he showed really sure hands, plucking the ball from his body," wrote ESPN's Mel Tucker. "And once the ball is in his hands, he's a dynamic playmaker -- 636 of his 811 receiving yards came after the catch last season. I'm admittedly higher on Branch than most, but I see a second-rounder."

Can Zachariah Branch Be a First Round Pick?

Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates with wide receiver Colbie Young (8) after scoring a touchdown during the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. Ole Miss defeated Georgia 39-34. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though Branch's performance may have exceeded some scouts expectations at the NFL combine, his overall size and snatcher are still a concern for many teams. The wide receiver measured in at under 5'10" and his arm length is still shorter than most.

However, the Bulldog's talent is undeniable when the ball is in his hands, and his ability to produce yards after the catch could help a well established offense become even more dangerous in the NFL. While, it appears to be a long shot, Branch could potentially become a late first round pick, should the right team need his skillset.

Branch will discover his NFL Draft fate on Thursday, April 23rd when the first round of the NFL Draft officially begins. This year's event will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.