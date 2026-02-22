Excitement Building for Georgia WR Zachariah Branch Ahead of 2026 NFL Combine

As the 2026 NFL Combine approaches, NFL scouts and fans are beginning to grow eager to see Georgia Bulldog wide receiver Zachariah Branch compete.

The first major event of the football off-season has almost arrived, as the NFL Combine is set to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana next week. The event serves as an opportunity for NFL scouts to get a first in person look at this year's prospects.

During this event, prospects will compete in a handful of meetings and workouts in order to display their football prowess and athletic abilities. Often times, performing well or poorly at this event can be the difference in millions of dollars for players.

A handful of extremely talented prospects are set to compete throughout next week and have garnered loads of attention from national media analyst. However, there is one player who appears to be creating massive amounts of buzz in the lead up to the event.

Zachariah Branch Expected to Perform Well at NFL Combine

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) catches a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah branch is a speedy pass catcher who many expect will perform well at the event. During the 2025 season, the Bulldog was George's leading receiver and broke a more than 30 year school record with over 80 receptions.

Branch possesses electric ball carrying abilities, and also features as a return specialist, making him an extremely dangerous weapon for any team, and he is expected to perform extremely well during a handful of combine events.

"Branch will be a must-watch for those that enjoy speed," wrote CBS Sports' Will Backus. "He's a fun gadget player that could find a nice home at the next level as a return specialist."

There are some concerns about Branch's size, however, as some scouts note that his catch radius is smaller than the typical NFL wide receiver. However, his ball carrying skills and play making ability may be too elite to pass up.

Should the Bulldogs' wide receiver have a strong outing in Indianapolis, Branch could become the first wide receiver of the Kirby Smart era to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft. The last Georgia receiver to do so was AJ Green in 2011.

Branch and a handful of other Georgia bulldog prospects will look to increase their draft stock at next week. NFL Combine. Workouts for the combine are set to begin on Thursday, February 26th, in Indianapolis. This year's NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23rd.