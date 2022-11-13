Watch: Christopher Smith Talks Defense's Performance Against Mississippi State

Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach.

The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half after Mississippi State brought the game within five points after a punt return for a touchdown right before the half. Ladd McConkey got the second half started with a 70-yard run for a touchdown. Georgia would then score three more times and got several key stops on defense to coast to another conference victory.

After the game, we caught up with Christopher Smith to talk about Georgia's big win and about the team's overall defensive performance. Here is what he had to say:

Recap:

Georgia got off to a hot start by getting on the board first thanks to a two-yard touchdown pass that was reeled in by Brock Bowers. They would then kick a field goal to extend their lead to 10-0 at the start of the second quarter.

Mississippi State then went on to kick a field goal to bring the score within seven but was quickly followed up by another Georgia touchdown after Bennett scrambled his way into the end zone. After kicking another field goal and stopping Georgia on their next possession, Mississippi State took a punt return to the house to bring the score to 17-12 going into the half.

However, in the second half, it was all Georgia. They went on to score 28 points in the second half while Mississippi State only found the end zone one more time. That brought the game to a final score of 45-19 as Kirby Smart and his team remain undefeated and punched their ticket for a trip to the SEC championship game in Atlanta, Georgia.

