Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs vs Alabama Crimson Tide
Get up and be loud, Georgia fans, the Bulldogs are set to face the Alabama Crimson Tide this afternoon.
The wait for the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide's matchup is officially over, as gameday between these two college football titans has arrived. This will be the first meeting between these two programs in Athens, since 2015.
Alabama crushed the Bulldogs in the last contest, "Between the Hedges," and will be looking to continue its decade of success against the Bulldogs. The Tide has won nine of the last 10 games against Georgia.
The Bulldogs are heading into this game on a 33-game win streak inside Athens, and are looking to extend it this evening against one of their most hated opponents. Doing so would be a massive victory for both Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs program.
Kickoff for today's contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC According to The Weather Channel, Saturday's contest has the potential to be a wet one, as there are expected to be scattered thunderstorms throughout the morning and afternoon before the game. The high for the day will be 81° while the low will be 63°.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 27th. 2025
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
