Grade Report: Georgia's Offense Handles Florida

Georgia's offense put up 42 points in their win against the Florida Gators to move to 8-0 on the season. The Bulldogs experienced some bumps on their road to a win but managed to find a way.

Offensive miscues in the third quarter allowed the Gators to climb back into the game but the Bulldogs closed out strong and finished with a solid day. So how did the offense grade out in their win against the Gators?

Quarterback: B

It was an up-and-down day for Stetson Bennett. He threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns but he also turned the ball over twice and never really settled in. Bennett through several questionable balls today, threw behind players over the middle of the field and lacked overall consistency.

On the plus side, Georgia was able to hit some big plays through the air which has not been a common site for the Bulldogs this season. Bennett was a big reason why Georgia was able to put up 42 points on offense but he also didn't play his best.

Running Backs: A

The Bulldogs had 239 rushing yards against Florida. Another impressive showing from Georgia's run game. Daijun Edwards continued to impress as he finished with two touchdowns and 106 yards and Kenny McIntosh tallied 90 yards himself and two scores. The run game helped Georgia regain control of the game after the third quarter and has looked strong for the past few games.

It was a near-perfect game for Georgia's running back group outside of a fumble by McIntosh that helped Florida bring the game within eight. When the passing game begins to struggle, Georgia's running backs continue to answer the call and take the game into their own hands, and the game against Florida was yet another example of that.

Offensive Line: A+

The guys up front took care of business against a solid Gator front seven. They kept Bennett's jersey clean for the entire game and the offense averaged six rushing yards per attempt. Can't ask for much more out of your offensive line, especially against an SEC opponent. It was an impressive day from the Bulldogs' offensive line and it earns them a perfect grade for week nine.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: A+

If anyone needed a reminder of why Brock Bowers is viewed as one of the best players in college football then they got one on Saturday. Five receptions, 154 receiving yards and a 73-yard touchdown for the sophomore tight end. Ladd McConkey added a touchdown of his own and Darnell Washington continued to show the threat he possesses as a receiver.

Georgia's receiving started the second half of the season on a strong note and built up a lot of momentum heading a tough stretch of games coming up on the schedule.

