Georgia Football Big Picture Monday | UGA to Face "Pissed Off" Arkansas in Tough First Road SEC Game

ATHENS - Georgia football has looked all but flawless two games into the 2026 season - now here comes the hard part.

Georgia will travel to Arkansas Saturday to take on a “pissed off” Arkansas program who games into new coach Ryan Silverfield’s tenure in Fayetteville. The Hogs were blown out at Utah late Saturday night.

"Guys in the locker room were frustrated,” Silverfield said of the loss. “They're pissed off. They're angry, and I said: ‘Those are the feeling you're supposed to have.’ We have to find a way to quickly learn from this game and bounce back.”

That’s going to be a tough task with Kirby Smart’s No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs coming to town. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents by 100 points in two games. Georgia’s first team offense has not ended a drive without a field goal. Starting quarterback Gunner Stockton has throw double the amount to touchdowns (8) as he has thrown incompletions (4).

Georgia was jumped by No. 1 Texas over the weekend thanks to the Longhorns’ one-point win over former No. 1 Ohio State. Meanwhile, Alabama’s win at Kentucky has the Tide in first place in the SEC due to the fact that it has been the only conference game played in the SEC so far this season.

All of that combined means not much has changed in the big picture for Georgia. All of the Dawgs’ goals are still in front of them. But Smart said things will change this week; the reality of playing on the road in the SEC will make things harder for his team.

“You play in this league on the road,” Smart said. “Every game is really hard - especially on the road; especially the first one.”

That’s precisely what Georgia is dealing with this weekend: a road trip to a “pissed off” Arkansas team that’s struggled to play well so far this season. Smart has yet to lose an opening SEC game in his 11 years as coach at Georgia, but a slew of opening SEC games on the road have pushed Smart’s UGA teams in the past.

No. 16 Georgia had to convert a fourth-down play for a touchdown to escape Missouri in 2016. The No. 3 Bulldogs had a workman-like effort against Vanderbilt to open the season in 2019. In 2020, Smart said his team needed to “look in the mirror” when No. 4 Georgia went to former walk-on Stetson Bennett to rally the Bulldogs at unranked Arkansas. In 2023, No. 1 Georgia rallied to beat Auburn thanks to Carson Beck finding Brock Bowers multiple times at the end of a tight game. A one-point win over unranked Kentucky in 2024 moved Georgia from the No. 1 team in the nation to No. 2.

A season ago Gunner Stockton and had to find London Humphreys on a critical fourth-down play for a touchdown, and then survive a game-winning field goal attempt that missed in order for the No. 6 Bulldogs to beat No. 15 Tennessee on the road.

“Our first pro game last year was Tennessee,” Stockton said. “Just going on the road it’s a little different - just the environment. It's loud, and you have to be able to communicate.”

The Bulldogs have been installed as massive favorites to win the game, but Smart said the showdown with Arkansas won’t be the same as what Stockton and the Dawgs have seen so far this season.

“It's fun when you score every possession you're in, right? That's makes it fun,” Smart said. “But is that real? You think we're going to do that in SEC play, score every possession?”

The Bulldogs have not punted with Stockton under center in 2026. That’s one reason Georgia’s ranked No. 4 in total offense (576.5 yards per game), and No. 1 in scoring offense (66.5 points per game) this week. 11 Bulldogs have multiple catches this season so far. Nine Bulldogs have caught a touchdown pass. It is a sign that Georgia is humming on offense.

Defensively, UGA is ranked No. 5 in total defense (167 yards allowed) and No. 21 in scoring defense (11.5 points per game).

Smart is seemingly unimpressed.

“When you score 70, you're going to have a lot of fluffy stats,” he said. “I don't care about stats. I really do not care one bit.”