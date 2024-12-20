Gunner Stockton Could Be a Familiar Story for Georgia Football
How quarterback Gunner Stockton's story could be an extremely familiar one to Georgia Bulldog fans.
The Georgia Bulldogs received unfortunate news during preparations for their College Football Playoff matchup in the Sugar Bowl as quarterback Carson Beck will not be available due to an injury he suffered in the SEC Championship. With Beck on the sidelines, the Dawgs will turn to backup Gunner Stockton to lead them to a Sugar Bowl victory.
While winning a College Football Playoff game with your backup quarterback can be a daunting task, it is a situation that the Bulldogs have grown somewhat familiar with over the years. Below are a pair of examples for when the Georgia Bulldogs have relied on their backup quarterback to win a major playoff game.
2017
In the first game of the 2017 season, Bulldogs quarterback Jacob Eason suffered an ankle injury that would sideline him for a handful of weeks. With Eason out, the Dawgs called on true freshman Jake Fromm to lead the team. Fromm proceeded to win 10 of his 11 regular season starts and would helped lead the Dawgs to the national title following an instant classic Rose Bowl victory over the Oklahoma Sooners.
2021
After a promising finish to the 2020 season, Bulldog fans were high on their national title chances with quarterback JT Daniels at the helm. However, a lingering injury would cause Daniels to miss a handful of games, leading to Stetson Bennett taking the reins of the Bulldogs offense. Bennett would, of course, earn MVP honors in both of his College Football Playoff appearances and would lead the Bulldogs to their first national championship victory in over 41 years.
While circumstances surrounding Georgia's previous situations and this year's may slightly differ. Gunner Stockton taking over as Georgia's starting quarterback and leading the Bulldogs to not only a College Football Playoff victory, but a national championship appearance could be an extremely familiar story for Georgia fans.
