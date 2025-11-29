PHOTOS: Georgia Wins 8th Straight vs Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs managed to hold off Georgia Tech to end the regular season with an 11-1 record. Despite offensive struggles in the second half, the defense was able to step up in some crucial moments to allow the Dawgs to hold on to their lead and walk out ith a 16-9 win.
We have all the photos from the Dawgs' eighth straight win over Georgia Tech.
Georgia's defense got off to a hot start by getting Georgia Tech off the field after Haynes King and the offense converted on 3rd and 11. The Bulldogs followed that up with a couple of first downs of their own, however, an interception from Gunner Stockton put Georgia Tech right in striking distance.
A couple of first downs put Georgia Tech in striking distance and they would go on to kick a field goal before the end of the first quarter.
Stockton and the offense would go on to settle in thanks to the run game being highly productive. Nate Frazier and Josh McCray carried the offense down the field to set Georgia up for a field goal of their own to make it a tied ball game in the second quarter.
On Georgia Tech's next possession, the Dawg's defense made another stop to get the ball back and a bad punt from the Yellow Jackets gave the Bulldogs the ball at midfield.
Georgia would go on to capitalize on the field position. A holding call on Georgia Tech and a big play from Zachariah Branch set Georgia up in the red zone. On third down, Stockton finds Branch again and makes a defender miss to get into the end zone to take a 10-3 lead with 4:35 left in the quarter.