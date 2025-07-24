How the 2025 College Football Season Offers Georgia Football a Unique Opportunity
The Georgia Bulldogs could be faced with a unique opportunity during their 2025 college football season.
As one of the premier programs in the sport of college football, the Georgia Bulldogs have been presented with some extremely unique opportunities over the past few seasons. But the Dawgs' 2025 season could provide yet another rarity for the program.
It would be hard to find a college football team that has played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium more than the Bulldogs. Since its opening in 2017, Georgia has played at least one game in the venue every season, with some seasons seeing multiple appearances.
But while the Dawgs have played in the venue multiple times (and will continue the streak this season), the team has never had the opportunity to play in the venue back-to-back weeks. The 2025 season could change this, however.
The annual rendition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate" between Georgia and Georgia Tech is scheduled to be a neutral-site game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium this season. Which means the Dawgs will travel to Atlanta for the final week of the regular season.
Should Georgia have clinched a spot in the SEC Championship game by that point, it would mean that the Dawgs would be slated to travel back to "The Benz" the following week for the conference championship game.
The Bulldogs appeared in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for consecutive games during the 2022 college football season when they defeated LSU in the SEC Championship, then Ohio State in the Peach Bowl the following game. However, the two games were played weeks apart, making this year's opportunity that much more interesting.
While Kirby Smart and his team likely are not affected by the stadium they play in, the prospect of playing in such a prestigious venue two weeks in a row is an incredibly unique opportunity for any college football program.
