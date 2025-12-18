Kirby Smart Shares New Take on Whether CFB Teams Should Play Conference Title Games

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has provided a new viewpoint on whether or not teams should play in conference championship games.

The sport of college football has become an ever-changing affair that has led to a litany of new formats and rules that have brought changes to the sport so many people know and love. With the impending format changes, many debates regarding a litany of topics have ensued.

One of the biggest arguments between experts and analysts surrounds what the sport should do with the conference championship game. Given the grueling nature of the College Football Playoff schedule, adding another high-profile matchup can be seen as an unfair task for certain teams.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has been a long-time supporter of the idea of the conference championship game and has routinely discussed the prestige and honor that come with the opportunity to earn a conference title. He even revealed that the matchup was one of his favorite games of the season.

But as the College Football Playoff format continues to shift and appears to be on a crash course to add even more games, Smart has begun to slightly change his opinion. Earlier this week, the head coach sat down with Georgia Football legend David Pollack to discuss whether or not conference championships should continue to exist in college football.

Kirby Smart Shares New Insight on the Future of Conference Championship Games

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart speaks to the media after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"That's a tough one. I was just talking about that with someone. It's one of those things where to each his own. I enjoy them and believe in them, but as the playoff expands, it's going to be hard. I just don't know how they are going to continue to do that," said Smart. "They really need to move the calendar up, which would move the [conference] championship games out completely if that happens."

Smart's opinion on the matter is extremely validated, given his vast experience in coaching in conference championship matchups. Between his time with Georgia and Alabama, the Bulldogs' head coach has been a part of more than 10 conference championship appearances and has four wins in the matchup as Georgia's head coach.

While Smart has never shied away from the pride he and his team feel to earn a spot in the SEC Championship, the Bulldogs head coach's latest comments may present the sentiment that the future of conference championship games could be in limbo.